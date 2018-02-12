    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Construction crews work on a freeway overpass along Highway 101 in Novato, California.
    Getty Images
    Construction crews work on a freeway overpass along Highway 101 in Novato, California.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are sharply higher after Friday's volatile trading day ended in a late broad rally. The major indices are still down about 5 percent overall since February 2. Interest rates are still rising with the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond at 2.89 percent.

    INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN/BUDGET

    -The White House will unveil full details of its infrastructure plan today. Reports say it calls for $200 billion in direct federal spending to spur more spending from private and municipal sources.

    -President Trump will also send his 2019 budget proposal to Congress today.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...