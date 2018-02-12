Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply higher after Friday's volatile trading day ended in a late broad rally. The major indices are still down about 5 percent overall since February 2. Interest rates are still rising with the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond at 2.89 percent.

INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN/BUDGET

-The White House will unveil full details of its infrastructure plan today. Reports say it calls for $200 billion in direct federal spending to spur more spending from private and municipal sources.

-President Trump will also send his 2019 budget proposal to Congress today.