North Korea is at the Olympics — but North Koreans probably won't get to see much of it

North Korean athletes are to compete in figure skating, skiing and ice hockey events. The latter will see a unified team of North and South Korean players compete together.

The regime appears keen to allow such displays of sportsmanship and unity — whether it will allow its public to view any North Korea team in defeat is another matter.

Pyongyang's late decision to participate in the Winter Olympics has stolen the limelight ahead of the games, with both the media and the worldwide public curious to see the North Korean delegation's performance both in and out of the sporting arena.

The country is largely a "closed shop" to foreigners and it has proved difficult to ascertain how much of the competition will be broadcast there. Contact numbers for the North Korean Olympic Committee and the state broadcaster, Korean Central Broadcasting Committee, were either defunct or unobtainable.

Jean H. Lee, a global fellow with the Wilson Center and a former correspondent who set up Associated Press' bureau in Pyongyang in 2011, told CNBC that sport was a big deal in North Korea — but she was unsure whether North Koreans would get to see any live events.

"North Korea likes to have as much control as they can over what their people see. They don't like the unpredictability of live broadcasts, except for events that are completely scripted, like military parades," Lee said Thursday.

"The North Koreans won't have the same kind of access to the Olympics as we do. But if their athletes do well, they will certainly be celebrating it."

But that doesn't mean North Koreans are completely shut off from international sports, Lee added.

"State TV airs recorded clips from international sporting events and sells DVDs of Premier League matches. That means North Koreans do get to see what it looks like outside their country to a small degree, including all the advertisements and the fans in the stands."