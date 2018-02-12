Thanks to the new tax plan, now may be the time for workers to negotiate for a bigger paycheck.

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump boasted that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has benefited a number of U.S. workers due to the lower corporate tax rate, which was permanently slashed to 21 percent from 35 percent.



Big-name companies including Home Depot, Apple and J.P. Morgan Chase have announced plans to invest in their employees by providing bonuses, wage increases or increased retirement contributions.

It's unclear whether that will become a broader trend.

Two-thirds of companies say they plan to or have already adjusted employee benefit programs in the wake of the new tax law, according to a recent survey from Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory company. The firm surveyed 333 midsize and large employers in early January.

Another new survey of 504 companies, conducted by global professional services firm Aon, was a little less rosy.

Six in 10 companies are still determining when they may announce changes to their plans, or are not planning to change employee benefits in the wake of the corporate tax cut, they found. Only 14 percent have already announced or provided additional benefits, and the remaining 26 percent plan to announce changes sometime in 2018.

(See chart below for details on how companies considering compensation or benefits changes are thinking of using the money.)