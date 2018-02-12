Vanessa Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, was taken to the hospital Monday after an envelope containing a white powder was sent to her apartment, according to reports.

Three people were hospitalized as a precaution after an envelope was opened that contained white powder and was addressed to Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department told CNBC.

Vanessa Trump is married to Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son.

The substance, which was not identified, was determined to be nonhazardous after being tested by authorities, the NYPD said. NBC New York, citing a senior official, reported that Vanessa Trump was decontaminated at the scene as a precaution.

At 10:10 a.m., a female called 911 requesting an ambulance, saying she had been exposed to the substance after opening the envelope.

The NYPD's intelligence division, along with hazmat units, EMS services, emergency service units and Secret Service units, responded to the call.

Three people underwent a decontamination process from the hazmat units before being taken to a local area hospital for observation, the NYPD said.