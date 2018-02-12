Markets are reacting to an excessive monetary and fiscal stimulus of US economy

Now, please keep that classic wage-price mechanism in mind as we get back to the real world, where President Donald Trump says that declining asset markets are making a "big mistake" because "we have so much good (great) news about the economy!"

Here is why that news may not be as great as he thinks.

The physical limits to America's economic growth are currently estimated in the range of 1.5 to 1.7 percent. Those limits are set by the stock and quality of human and physical capital. And that particular growth rate that the effective supply of labor and physical plant can allow — without causing accelerating inflation — is called the economy's growth potential, or the noninflationary economic growth.

The actual growth rate of 2.3 percent observed last year exceeds the noninflationary growth potential by nearly an entire percentage point. One should also note that the economy's pace of advance accelerated during last year from 2 percent in the first quarter to 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Predictably, those strengthening growth dynamics led to an increasing labor demand and a pickup of labor compensations (wages, salaries and benefits) in the private industry from 2.3 percent in the first quarter to 2.6 percent in the last three months of 2017.

To sum up: At the beginning of this year, we have rising capacity pressures in an economy growing above its noninflationary growth potential and steadily increasing labor compensations. (We can only hope that the last year's 1.3 percent increase in labor productivity will continue in the months ahead to offset some of the costs of rising nominal labor incomes.)

That's frightening the markets. They now see an economy pushing well above its physical limits to growth being turbo-charged with a huge fiscal stimulus — tax cuts plus increasing public spending — and extraordinarily large and cheap credit flows.

The "good (great) news" that Trump is talking about is an economy choking on rising demand pressures that are spilling into record-high trade deficits as the Chinese and the Europeans keep rushing in to supply the goods and services America cannot produce at home.