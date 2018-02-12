Stocks set to open sharply higher after Dow wipes out 500 point deficit Friday

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil today his second budget and infrastructure plan. The infrastructure proposal includes $200 billion in federal spending over 10 years, which would be paid for through cuts elsewhere in the budget. (CNBC)



* Trump's plan to overhaul US infrastructure faces steep hurdles (Reuters)

Trump's immigration framework is likely to get a vote during the Senate's immigration debate this month but will face opposition from Dems. The plan offers a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients in return for border security, a wall and cuts to family-based immigration. (Politico)

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said the U.S. is ready to hold talks with North Korea even as it continues to apply sanctions on the rogue state. Pence and the South Korea president agreed on a strategy during the vice president's Winter Olympics trip. (Washington Post)

The Winter Olympics continued today with the women's snowboard slopestyle amid windy conditions. Only five of the 25 riders completed their first runs, including one American, Jamie Anderson. She led the field going into her second run. (USA Today)



* Here's the Olympic medal standing (2018 Winter Olympics)

Emergency workers in Russia were searching for clues outside Moscow today, after a plane crash a day earlier killed all 71 people on board. Investigators are looking into whether weather conditions, human error and technical conditions played a role in the crash. (Reuters)

New York's attorney general sued the Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein over the weekend. The civil suit alleges years of sexual harassment and misconduct by the movie producer and that the board repeatedly failed to protect employees. (Reuters)

Tyson Foods (TSN) is having trouble selling some of its non-chicken business, according to a New York Post report. The paper said Tyson is trying to sell divisions whose products don't contain a large amount of protein.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma said that it has cut its sales force in half and will stop promoting opioids to physicians. The move followed criticism of the way the drugmakers market addictive painkillers. (Reuters)