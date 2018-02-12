    ×

    Morning Brief

    Stocks set to open sharply higher after Dow wipes out 500 point deficit Friday

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Futures were sharply higher this morning after the Dow wiped out a 500 point deficit in about 20 minutes Friday and finished up by more than 300. The other major averages were coming off similar comebacks, helping blunt the negative impact of last week. (CNBC)

    Despite Friday's gains, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were coming off their worst weeks in two years. At their lows this week, all three major measures were in correction territory from their record highs reached in January. (CNBC)

    * Treasury yields rise to a new 4-year high as inflation concerns drag (CNBC)
    * Bull market looks safe for now as fewer than half of corrections deepen into full-blown bears (CNBC)

    CSRA (CSRA) shares were 30 percent higher this morning premarket after global aerospace and defense company General Dynamics (GD) agreed to acquire the provider of IT services for $9.6 billion in cash, including the assumption of $2.7 billion in debt. (Reuters)

    Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO) will reportedly meet Wednesday to discuss Broadcom's $121 billion bid to buy its rival chipmaker. This will be the first time the companies have held formal discussions about the deal. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan joins CNBC for an interview at 9 a.m. ET this morning. (Reuters)

    There are no economic stats of note today, but market watchers are focused on that new inflation data set to come out Wednesday. The Labor Department will release the January Consumer Price Index on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index on Thursday. (CNBC)

    First Data (FDC) is among the companies set to release earnings this morning, along with Restaurant Brands International (QSR). Vipshop (VIPS) and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) are among the few companies releasing quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    President Donald Trump is expected to unveil today his second budget and infrastructure plan. The infrastructure proposal includes $200 billion in federal spending over 10 years, which would be paid for through cuts elsewhere in the budget. (CNBC)

    * Trump's plan to overhaul US infrastructure faces steep hurdles (Reuters)

    Trump's immigration framework is likely to get a vote during the Senate's immigration debate this month but will face opposition from Dems. The plan offers a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients in return for border security, a wall and cuts to family-based immigration. (Politico)

    Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said the U.S. is ready to hold talks with North Korea even as it continues to apply sanctions on the rogue state. Pence and the South Korea president agreed on a strategy during the vice president's Winter Olympics trip. (Washington Post)

    The Winter Olympics continued today with the women's snowboard slopestyle amid windy conditions. Only five of the 25 riders completed their first runs, including one American, Jamie Anderson. She led the field going into her second run. (USA Today)

    * Here's the Olympic medal standing (2018 Winter Olympics)

    Emergency workers in Russia were searching for clues outside Moscow today, after a plane crash a day earlier killed all 71 people on board. Investigators are looking into whether weather conditions, human error and technical conditions played a role in the crash. (Reuters)

    New York's attorney general sued the Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein over the weekend. The civil suit alleges years of sexual harassment and misconduct by the movie producer and that the board repeatedly failed to protect employees. (Reuters)

    Tyson Foods (TSN) is having trouble selling some of its non-chicken business, according to a New York Post report. The paper said Tyson is trying to sell divisions whose products don't contain a large amount of protein.

    OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma said that it has cut its sales force in half and will stop promoting opioids to physicians. The move followed criticism of the way the drugmakers market addictive painkillers. (Reuters)

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Amazon.com (AMZN) bought home security camera maker Blink last year in a bet on the company's energy efficient chips, according to a Reuters report. The $90 million deal had less to do with the products, as analysts had originally thought. It was previously unreported.

    Ford (F) said it was boosting production targets for the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. It is aiming to increase production by 25 percent this y ear, saying it can sell every single vehicle it produces in the company's Louisville truck plant.

    Alibaba (BABA) signed a licensing agreement with Walt Disney (DIS) that will let the online retailer's Youku video streaming platform offer Disney's collection of animated features.

    Walt Disney (DIS) has raised prices for certain theme park tickets, with the biggest increase coming for peak single-day tickets. Single-day admissions will now cost $135, a nearly nine percent increase, while some other tickets will rise by a smaller amount.

    WATERCOOLER

    Marvel Studios "Black Panther" is poised to make box office history this week after garnering record-breaking pre-ticket sales. BoxOffice.com projects it will earn $140 to $150 million in the Friday-Sunday window, enough to crack the top 10 superhero movie debuts. (CNBC)

    * 'Fifty Shades Freed' dominates international box office with $98 Million (Variety)
    * 'Peter Rabbit' filmmakers apologize for making light of allergies (USA Today)