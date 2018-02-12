Trump's budget calls for six weeks' paid family leave. What it will cost you

President Donald Trump took one more step toward realizing paid family leave for new parents with the release of the annual budget on Monday.

But such a provision could have negative consequences for your bottom line.

Trump's proposal includes six weeks' leave for new mothers and fathers, including those who adopt, to promote time to "recover from childbirth and bond with a new child," according to the budget language.

The provision calls for states to establish leave programs based on unemployment insurance.

The president briefly mentioned the initiative in his State of the Union address last month. "Let us support working families by supporting paid family leave," Trump said in his speech.