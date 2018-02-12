US stocks are set to rally at the open as global markets bounce back

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply ahead of Monday's open, building upon the gains seen in the previous U.S. trading session, and from markets overseas.

Around 6 a.m. ET, Dow futures were indicating the industrial average will rise about 280 points at the open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated a strong start to Monday's session.

The movements seen in U.S. futures come on the back of a strong finish seen last Friday, and solid trading sessions seen in both Europe and Asia on Monday.

In the previous session, the Dow Jones industrial average bounced back, rising over 300 points by Friday's close.

While this was seen as positive for investors, last week still saw the Dow and S&P 500 end the week down some 5.2 percent each — their worst performance since January 2016. Investors have been on edge as of late over concerns surrounding higher interest rates, therefore moves in the bond market will continue to be of key importance going forward.

Switching focus to Monday's session, corporate earnings will continue to trickle in during the trading day, with Restaurant Brands International, Brighthouse Financial, and FMC being just a handful of names set to report financial figures.

On the data front, the U.S.' monthly Treasury statement is due out at 2 p.m. ET.