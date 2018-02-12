Here's why Snapchat users are so upset about its recent redesign

Snapchat released its recent redesign to tons of new users this weekend and many are not happy about it.

Nearly 600,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking parent company Snap to revert to the old version, and users are complaining on other social media. A fake tweet purporting to be from Snap said it would change back if it got 50,000 retweets -- it now has over 1.3 million:

The new layout debuted in November for a limited audience, but Snap has been rolling it out gradually to more people. It's a drastic departure from previous designs and was supposed to make the app simpler to use. Unfortunately, a lot of people found it to be a confusing mess.



Here's why everyone is so upset with the update.

(Pictures are blurred to protect the identities of the writer's Snapchat contacts.)