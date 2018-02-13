7 last-minute Valentine's gifts for $55 and under

Forgot to get your someone special something special for Valentine's Day? Don't worry, with a little creativity and $55 or less, you can still get a great gift by February 14.
1. Flowers
Forgot to get your someone special something special for Valentine's Day? Don't worry, with a little creativity and $55 or less, you can still get a great gift by February 14.
1. Flowers
Price: $55
Buy now: The Jackie
What's Valentine's Day without beautiful flowers? Fret not if you haven't ordered them yet — Urban Stems has beautiful arrangements available for same-day delivery in New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Austin and Baltimore and for next-day nationwide. "The Jackie" includes roses, calla lilies, mums and succulents with free shipping.
2. A piece of the heavens
Price: $19.95
Buy now: Standard star
There's nothing more romantic than naming a star after your sweetheart. Via the Star Name Registry, you can pick a star in a particular constellation and choose the name. Your loved one can then check out their personalized piece of the cosmos on the Registry site. Select e-mail delivery for the deed and the gift will be processed and ready in about 12 hours.
3. Man candy
Price: $10.55
Buy now: The Perfect Man 3.5 OZ solid milk chocolate man
Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for the happily connected. You can send your single pals "The Perfect Man" if they don't already have one. So what if he's only six inches tall? Just choose Amazon same-day delivery.
4. Love poems
Price: $6.36
Buy now: Love Poems
Gift your significant other a romantic e-book — "Love Poems" by Pablo Neruda is a classic choice. "Hide me in your arms just for this night, while the rain breaks against sea and earth...," he writes. Let's face it, Neruda's just better at sweet nothings the rest of us.
5. A virtual pet
Price: $55
Buy now: Panda virtual adoption
If your honey is an animal lover or do-gooder, adopt him or her an adorable but endangered animal through the World Wildlife Fund. Choose from species like polar bears, three-toed sloths, pandas, emperor penguin chicks, monarch butterflies and more. The virtual adoption package will allow you to deliver the adoption certificate and species card via email.
6. Bubbly
Price: starting at $39.99
Buy now: Veuve Clicquot yellow label
Toast to a beautiful V-day without ever leaving your house. Drizly delivers wine, beer, liquor and champagne to your door in an hour or less. It even offers recipes to try.
7. Gift certificates
Price: varies
Buy now: gift card
It may not be the most romantic gift ever, but it's better than being empty handed. Send your valentine an e-gift certificate via Gyft. Choose from brands like Victoria's Secret to Sephora and Home Depot to Nascar.com.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. The proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.
Don't miss: From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk: These gifts are favorites of the world's billionaires—and you can buy them too
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.