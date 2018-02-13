Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Baidu, Fossil, Chipotle & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of Baidu climbed 5 percent in the extended session. The popular Chinese search engine beat analyst estimates on top and bottom lines. The company has been underperforming due to strong competition from other Chinese internet-based companies like Alibaba. It is now searching for new revenue streams like artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and video streaming to become a better competitor.

Fossil stock surged more than 60 percent after the bell. The fashion designer and manufacturer reported earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations. The CEO stated that the plan for the company is to stay small, but increase profitability. Fossil has been experimenting with the wearables industry, which has acted as a driver for revenue growth.

Chipotle shares spiked more than 11 percent in the extended session after announcing current Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol as its new chief executive. The fast-casual restaurant chain has been suffering from falling sales and food safety issues recently. It hopes to combat these issues with a new CEO who has experience with reviving a food chain suffering from perception issues.

Twilio stock jumped over 6 percent after hours. The cloud communications platform reported a loss that was smaller than predicted and surpassed Wall Street's revenue expectations. First quarter guidance is also strong.

Shares of Metlife fell 3 percent before settling down again in extended trading. The insurance company's earnings per share were in line with estimates from the company's guidance 2 weeks ago and revenue fell below estimates. Earnings were originally supposed to be reported Jan. 31, but were postponed to Feb. 13.

CEO Steven Kandarian addressed weak financial performance, calling it deeply disappointing. The company uncovered a "material weakness" in financial reporting that led the delay in reporting its earnings. Solid reserve charges have also had a negative impact on revenue.

Western Union stock rose more than 3 percent after the bell. The financial services and communications company missed EPS expectations by 4 cents, but beat analyst predictions on revenue.

Occidental Petroleum stock fell more than 3 percent in the extended session. The petroleum exploration and production company reported EPS of 41 cents, which fell right in line with expectations, and revenues of $3.59 billion, beating expectations. The report included hopes to break even in 2018.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor plunged more than 10 percent in extended trading. The e-commerce company announced fourth quarter and full year financial results that fell within guidance ranges, but still reported losses. The company hopes to branch out to larger customers in the coming year.

HubSpot stock rose over 1 percent after the bell. The marketing software developer beat analyst expectations on top and bottom lines and had a good forecast for the upcoming quarter. The company also announced that its CFO John Kinzer will depart at the end of this year. No explanation for his departure was given.

Aflac shares rose early 1 percent after hours. The insurance company's board of directors declared a two-for-one stock split on Tuesday. CEO Daniel Amos stated that this move follows a year of strong share price performance and the split enhances the liquidity of shares.