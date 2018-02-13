Asian stocks poised for subdued start despite US gains; yen firms

Wall Street recorded a third consecutive day of gains and the dollar extended losses ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session higher by 39.25 points, or 0.16 percent, at 24,640.45 after slipping as much as 180.24 points earlier in the day.
Other major U.S. indexes also closed with gains: The S&P 500 finished up 0.26 percent at 2,662.94 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.45 percent to close at 7,013.51. Those gains were a continuation of the rebound from massive losses seen last week.
All three indexes closed in correction territory on Thursday last week after sliding more than 10 percent below their 52-week highs. Markets had been concerned about rising interest rates influencing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path.
Meanwhile, yields on U.S. government debt slipped from Monday's four-year highs ahead of the release of heavily anticipated U.S. inflation data on Wednesday during U.S. hours.