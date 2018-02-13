    ×

    Asian stocks poised for subdued start despite US gains; yen firms

    • U.S. stock indexes recorded a third straight day of gains as stocks continued their rebound from losses seen last week.
    • Yields on U.S. government debt slipped from recent four-year highs ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data on Wednesday during U.S. hours.
    • The yen firmed to touch a five-month high in the last session.

    Wall Street recorded a third consecutive day of gains and the dollar extended losses ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day.

    The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session higher by 39.25 points, or 0.16 percent, at 24,640.45 after slipping as much as 180.24 points earlier in the day.

    Other major U.S. indexes also closed with gains: The S&P 500 finished up 0.26 percent at 2,662.94 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.45 percent to close at 7,013.51. Those gains were a continuation of the rebound from massive losses seen last week.

    All three indexes closed in correction territory on Thursday last week after sliding more than 10 percent below their 52-week highs. Markets had been concerned about rising interest rates influencing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path.

    Meanwhile, yields on U.S. government debt slipped from Monday's four-year highs ahead of the release of heavily anticipated U.S. inflation data on Wednesday during U.S. hours.

    Back in Asia, futures pointed to a subdued open for Japanese stocks at the market open. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were off by 0.12 percent at 21,220 compared to the benchmark's previous close. Osaka futures were 0.26 percent lower at 21,190.

    The Nikkei 225 gave up early gains to close lower by 0.65 percent on Tuesday as the yen firmed against the dollar in the last session.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.16 percent in the early going.

    Vietnam's markets will be closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

    Ahead, mainland China markets close from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 while Hong Kong markets will be shut from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 for the Lunar New Year. Other regional markets, including South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, will finish the week early due to the holiday.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six rivals, extended losses in the last session. The dollar index stood at 89.737 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN, slipping from the 90 handle seen earlier in the week.

    Meanwhile, the yen firmed to touch a five-month high in the last session. The dollar last traded at 107.81 after slipping as low as 107.39 earlier in the overnight session.

    On the commodities front, oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as markets focused on global oil supply and last week's slide in prices.

    Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to settle at $67.72 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.2 percent to settle at $59.19.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 7:50 a.m.: Japan preliminary fourth-quarter GDP
    • 8:00 a.m.: Singapore fourth-quarter GDP
    • 10:00 a.m.: China FDI
    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia fourth-quarter GDP
    • 2:30 p.m.: India wholesale prices

