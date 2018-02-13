Chipotle shares rally after burrito chain taps Taco Bell CEO to be its new chief

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill skyrocketed as much as 12 percent after the bell on Tuesday after the burrito company said it was tapping Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol as its new chief executive.

"Brian is a proven world-class executive, who will bring fresh energy and leadership to drive excellence across every aspect of our business," current CEO and founder Steve Ells said in a statement. "His expertise in digital technologies, restaurant operations and branding make him a perfect fit for Chipotle as we seek to enhance our customer experience, drive sales growth and make our brand more relevant."

Niccol joined Taco Bell in 2011 and served as president of the brand from 2013 to 2014 before taking the helm as CEO in Jan. 2015. Niccol was responsible for repositioning Taco Bell as a lifestyle brand and launching the chain's breakfast daypart.

In addition, Niccol has experience with digital innovation, having introduced mobile ordering and payment across Taco Bell's 7,000 locations in the U.S.

Prior to Taco Bell, Niccol held leadership positions at Pizza Hut, another Yum Brand company.

Shares of Yum Brands remained unchanged after the bell.

"At Chipotle's core is delicious food, which I will look to pair up with consistently great customer experiences," Niccol said in a statement. "I will also focus on dialing up Chipotle's cultural relevance through innovation in menu and digital communications. This will attract customers, return the brand to growth, deliver value for shareholders and create opportunities for employees."

Chipotle has cultivated an image of a brand that is obsessed with using high-quality ingredients and has been slow to innovate. Taco Bell, however, is known for its quirky, limited-time only menu items that include the Naked Chicken Chalupa, which features a taco shell made out of fried chicken.

Niccol could help Chipotle into delve into breakfast, late night, delivery and menu innovation.

Chipotle has struggled of late to win customers back after reports of a norovirus outbreak at its Sterling, Virginia, restaurant circulated in July, once again dinging the chain's reputation. The company has faced numerous foodborne illness outbreaks since 2015.

Last week, Chipotle was hit with a slew of downgrades from stock analysts, who felt the company's latest earnings were more evidence that the chain wasn't making headway in bringing back diners.



Menu price hikes helped bolster Chipotle's sales in the fourth quarter, despite slowing foot traffic. The company said last Tuesday it expects traffic will continue to decline through the middle of the year.

Ells will remain with the company as executive chairman and plans to oversee innovation now that a new CEO has been selected.

Ells founded the restaurant chain in 1993, and has since played multiple roles, serving as co-CEO at one point. In 2009, he shared the role with Monty Moran. Last year, he became the sole CEO of Chipotle once again.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.