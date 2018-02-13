Dow futures point to a triple-digit loss at the open, pulling back from gains Monday

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is apparently trying to meet President Donald Trump in the middle on immigration. The Arizona senator and Trump will file an immigration amendment as early as today, Politico reports, that mirrors some of the details in the president's plan.
President Trump's budget proposal calls for yet another effort to repeal Obamacare and seeks to slash spending on Medicare. The proposal also seeks a rollback of the expansion of Medicaid benefits achieved under the Affordable Care Act. (CNBC)
* Trump's budget may delay future tax refunds (CNBC)
* Conservatives lash out at GOP spending binge (AP)
* Trump's budget calls for six weeks' paid family leave. What it will cost you (CNBC)
Under its new infrastructure plan, the Trump administration is considering selling Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan International Airport along with other federally owned assets. (Washington Post)
* Bankers raise doubts over Trump infrastructure plan (FT)
* Trump's plan to overhaul US infrastructure faces steep hurdles (Reuters)
Kim Jong Un wants warmer relationships with South Korea after his delegation returned from a visit to the South. The North Korean leader gave instructions for measures aimed at more inter-Korean engagement, state media said, but details were not specified. (Reuters)
The economic cost of the opioid epidemic in the U.S. topped an estimated $1 trillion from 2001 through 2017, an analysis shows. (CNBC) Consulting institute Altarum said the crisis is projected to cost the U.S. an extra $500 billion through 202 unless more action is taken.
A female executive at the investment firm run by billionaire Steven Cohen said in a lawsuit the company was a testosterone-fueled "boys' club" in which men commented on women's bodies, belittled their abilities and paid them less than their male peers. (NY Times)
Barnes & Noble (BKS) is laying off lead cashiers and digital leads, CNBC has learned. The news came abruptly for many workers who showed up yesterday morning at various Barnes & Noble locations to find that they no longer were employed, people told CNBC.
* Amazon cuts hundreds of employees in a shift to fast-growing businesses (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Novartis (NVS) won FDA approval for a larger dose of its multiple sclerosis drug Glatopa. The drug, made by the company's Sandoz division, is a generic version of Teva's (TEVA) best-selling Copaxone.
Vipshop (VIPS) beat analyst forecasts on both the top and bottom lines with its latest earnings report, with the China-based online retailer seeing a 27 percent jump in sales during the quarter compared to a year earlier.
MGM Resorts (MGM) opened its new Macau casino, just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The new MGM Cotai will more than triple the number of available MGM hotel rooms in the Chinese territory.
IBM (IBM) sued former HR executive Lindsay-Rae McIntyre after she was hired by Microsoft (MSFT) this past weekend as chief diversity officer. IBM accuses McIntyre of violating a one-year non-competitive agreement.
General Motors (GM) is shutting down one of its four South Korean plants, and will take an $850 million charge as it scales down its unprofitable operation in that country. The automaker will decide on the future of the other plants within a few weeks.
WATERCOOLER
Chloe Kim outsoared her rivals at the Winter Olympics in South Korea to win the gold medal in the women's snowboard half-pipe. The 17-year-old's jumps were some of the highest, giving her enough air time to complete spins and flips. (NY Times)
* Here's the Olympic medal standing (2018 Winter Olympics)