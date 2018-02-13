Dow futures point to a triple-digit loss at the open, pulling back from gains Monday

Dow futures were pointing to triple-digit losses this morning after the Dow gained 410 points Monday, adding to Friday's 330 point gain for the best two-day rise since June 2016. During last week's crazy swings, the Dow had dipped into correction territory from January's record highs. Ahead of today's open, the major stock averages have gained back nearly half of the losses incurred during the market sell-off that began Feb. 2. (CNBC)



* Volatility is the 'new normal,' but that's not a bad thing: Market watcher (CNBC)

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) stock surged about 19 percent in the premarket after a report said the pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company is a possible buyout target of Walgreens (WBA), which already owns about a 26 percent stake. (WSJ)



* Amazon's latest ambition: To be a major hospital supplier (WSJ)

Under Armour (UAA) shares soared more than 13 percent in premarket after the company reported sales that topped analysts' expectations, fueled largely by growth outside of North America. It incurred a one-time charge this quarter due to new tax legislation. (CNBC)



PepsiCo's (PEP) shares rose slightly in premarket trading after the drink and snacks giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. PepsiCo also boosted its annual dividend by 15 percent. (CNBC)



MetLife (MET), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Denny's (DENN), Fossil (FOSL), Twilio (TWLO), and Western Union (WU) are among the companies set to release quarterly earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) hosts its 2018 annual shareholder meeting at the new Steve Jobs theater today, with several items on the agenda including votes on board member and executive compensation. CEO also takes questions. (CNBC)

There are no major economic reports out today, but there is one Fed-related speech ahead of the open. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member of the FOMC for 2018, speaks at 8 a.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio. (CNBC)