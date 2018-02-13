First Look: CNBC Original | Oceans of Crime



CNBC takes viewers inside a fascinating and disturbing crime story, set in one of the most lawless places on earth: our oceans, where perpetrators traffic in an illegal product and front-line workers are modern day slaves. It's part of an outlaw industry funded by the global appetite for salmon, tuna, and other seafood, though few have any idea of the human and environmental wreckage left by illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. In this deeply reported documentary, CNBC investigates the global fishing industry, and exposes the little-known and sometimes shocking means by which seafood arrives at our grocery stores and on our dinner plates.

Check out the clips above.

Oceans of Crime Premieres Saturday, February 17 at 8P ET/PT