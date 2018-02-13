Mark Cuban: 'There was blood in the street' — here's the way I'm hedging the market swings

Mark Cuban breaks down the trades he made on last week’s sell-off 52 Mins Ago | 02:42

Billionaire Mark Cuban told CNBC on Tuesday that he saw the recent stock market swings as a buying opportunity.

Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, said he decided to hedge his moves after he saw investors get wiped out on the short volatility trade.

"I took a couple occasions to jump in. There was blood in the street with the VIX, and everybody got leveled out of short the VIX," said Cuban, also a "Shank Tank" investor. "So what did I do, I bought puts on the VIX. Not huge positions, but enough to be interesting. I also bought some VIRT, Virtu [Financial], because they do HFT, high-frequency trading. And they make money off volatility."

The VIX, formally called the CBOE Volatility Index, is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 stock index option prices. The VIX is sometimes called the "fear gauge."

"If the volatility continues, I have enough of a position there [in Virtu stock] to make some money there. If it doesn't, I'll make money with the VIX puts," Cuban said.

Buying a VIX put option is a bet that the CBOE Volatility Index will go lower or volatility in the market will decrease.

