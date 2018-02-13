    ×

    Mark Cuban: 'There was blood in the street' — here's the way I'm hedging the market swings

    • The billionaire entrepreneur and investor says he saw the recent stock market swings as a buying opportunity.
    • Cuban says he decided to hedge his moves after he saw investors get wiped out on the short volatility trade.
    Billionaire Mark Cuban told CNBC on Tuesday that he saw the recent stock market swings as a buying opportunity.

    Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, said he decided to hedge his moves after he saw investors get wiped out on the short volatility trade.

    "I took a couple occasions to jump in. There was blood in the street with the VIX, and everybody got leveled out of short the VIX," said Cuban, also a "Shank Tank" investor. "So what did I do, I bought puts on the VIX. Not huge positions, but enough to be interesting. I also bought some VIRT, Virtu [Financial], because they do HFT, high-frequency trading. And they make money off volatility."

    The VIX, formally called the CBOE Volatility Index, is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 stock index option prices. The VIX is sometimes called the "fear gauge."

    "If the volatility continues, I have enough of a position there [in Virtu stock] to make some money there. If it doesn't, I'll make money with the VIX puts," Cuban said.

    Buying a VIX put option is a bet that the CBOE Volatility Index will go lower or volatility in the market will decrease.

    — Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank," which features Mark Cuban as a panelist.

