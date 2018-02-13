Tim Ferriss: Ask yourself this question before making a career move

Tim Ferriss, an entrepreneur and early investor in companies like Uber and Facebook, is also a prolific author. He's written five books, including "The 4-Hour Workweek" and "The 4-Hour Body."
In his latest book, "Tribe of Mentors," Ferriss publishes over 100 interviews he's held with industry leaders like Ray Dalio and Arianna Huffington.
But one of his greatest accomplishments actually began as a way to take a break from writing. And it taught him a very important career lesson: Follow your instincts.
Ferriss's podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show," which now boasts over 200 million downloads according to his website, started as a gut feeling to do something different.
"The podcast began as a side gig because I was burned out after writing 'The 4-Hour Chef,' which was a monstrous book," Ferriss says of his 2012 work in an interview with Amazon. "Now the podcast arguably is the biggest thing I've ever done, and it started off as a lark."