Many reactions on both social media and among media outlets combine awe with dark humor characterized by discomfort or anxiety. More than a few are alluding to science fiction stories, particularly the "Metalhead" episode of the BBC show Black Mirror, a show comprised of vignettes that depict haunting worlds shaped by familiar technologies.

Boston Dynamics was not available for comment.

The robot is just over 2½ feet tall and weighs about 66 pounds. It comes with an onboard 3-D vision system that helps it "see" and it has 17 joints, according to the Boston Dynamics website.

"SpotMini is a small four-legged robot that comfortably fits in an office or home," the site says.

It can operate for 90 minutes on a single charge and is the quietest robot the company has built.

And it walks like a four-legged animal. And it opens doors.