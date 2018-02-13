This woman is paying off $35,000 in student loan debt by snuggling

To her delight, the college grad learned that most clients also preferred snuggling sessions outside of traditional nine-to-five work hours and the pay was hourly. "I loved how flexible the gig was," she says. "And I could make $40 an hour."

Other, more traditional side hustles, such as driving for Uber or cleaning homes, pull in about half that hourly rate or less. Uber drivers make around $19 an hour, DoorDash Dashers can make between $15 and $25 an hour, and house cleaners make around $10 an hour. It was a hard wage to pass up.

"Once I expressed my interest, the agency interviewed me over the phone, gave me [a] training manual and code of conduct, and explained how snuggling works," she says. "It's legitimate work, and you have to go through all the same onboarding processes as any other job."

Two weeks later, Sam had her first client.

"My first session was with someone who has used the snuggling agency in the past and could report back on how I was during the session," she says. "I got a good review and started booking regular clients."

At this point, you're probably wondering exactly what a snuggling session entails. According to Sam, it's similar to a therapy session with more physical contact (obviously). "With new clients, I have a pre-session to understand what type of support they need," she says. "Some people just want to talk where others want to cuddle."

Sam makes it clear she is not a therapist and makes sure her clients understand she is there to talk and listen more like a friend. From there, she meets the person outside of the location where they are snuggling (sometimes at the client's place, sometimes at her place) and takes care of payment before the session. She and her client also establish where the client doesn't like to be touched.

Also, for safety, Sam checks in with an off-site supervisor, sharing where she is, who she is with, and what time she will be done. She then checks back in with the off-site supervisor when the session is over. Sessions last one to two hours on average and, occasionally, overnight.

The actual session starts with a conversation to understand what the client is emotionally experiencing and what they need. "When the conversation dies down, I tell them to lay down on my shoulder or chest," says Sam. "I'll ask if they're comfortable and will move around until they are happy with the position. We may spoon or big chair, but this isn't cuddle-sutra. We're not doing 50 moves, and I have the freedom to move, if I'm not comfortable."

And, yes, it's just snuggling.

Regarding clients, Sam has worked with a wide range of clients, from a real estate law firm owner to an autistic college student who needed comfort. "Snuggling is helpful for people who have some disconnect in their lives," she says. "It could be people with spouses that may be going through something and can't be physically affectionate, or someone who found traumatic news recently. I've worked with 18-year-olds to 70-year-olds."