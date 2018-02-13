Sen. Bob Corker reportedly reconsiders his retirement as race to replace him tightens

Outgoing Sen. Bob Corker is reconsidering his retirement as Republicans in Tennessee worry about potentially losing his seat, Politico and The Washington Post reported.

Some members of the GOP in Corker's home state want him to run again in this year's midterm elections, according to Politico. The Tennessee Republican, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said in September that he would retire after his current term ends.

Despite their clashes after Corker publicly worried about Trump's competence, the president reportedly wanted him to run for Senate again.

In Corker's absence, the race will likely pit Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., against former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen. While the state has proven reliably Republican in recent elections, Democrats see opportunity in places where they were not previously competitive after Sen. Doug Jones won the Alabama special election last year. The current minority party is trying to win control of the chamber despite a daunting re-election map.

One recent Tennessee poll that oversampled Republicans even showed Bredesen with a two-point advantage, Politico reported. Widely followed sites that rate congressional elections show mixed signals for the GOP: the Cook Political report rates the race as a toss up, while Sabato's Crystal ball rates it as "likely" Republican.

Representatives for Corker and Blackburn's campaign did not immediately comment to CNBC.

Blackburn's campaign told the Post that sexism led to concerns about the congresswoman's ability to win the election.

"We aren't worried about these ego-driven, tired old men. Marsha has spent her whole life fighting people who told her she wasn't good enough and she will do it again," she told the newspaper.

Republicans currently hold 51 seats in the Senate. The GOP's odds of losing control of the chamber appear slim at this point: Democrats have to defend 26 seats in this year's elections, versus only eight for Republicans.

Several Democrats face re-election in states Trump won in 2016 including North Dakota, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio.