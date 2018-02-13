How one woman turned writing dating app messages for busy professionals into a full-time job

Meredith Golden had an unlikely skill: She was an expert at managing her friends' online flirtations. When Golden's friends would match with others on dating apps and find themselves unsure of how to proceed, she'd take over and continue the conversation on their behalves.
At the end of 2015, Golden, a stay-at-home mom, wrote a Facebook post about her desire to anonymously help people manage their online dating accounts.
"I've always done this for friends because I love it and I never thought it would be a business," Golden, who's known as "the Tinder whisperer," tells CNBC Make It. "One day I realized, I have all these random people who know my friends who are reaching out to me and saying, 'Hey can you take a look?' So I said maybe I will do this as a side hobby while the kids are in school."
Within three days she had received 8,700 responses. "I don't have 8,700 friends," she says. "The first 200, I thought maybe that's just people I grew up with, but as the number started escalating I thought maybe I'm on to something."