How one woman turned writing dating app messages for busy professionals into a full-time job

For individuals who just want tips on how to be more successful with online dating, Golden offers a diagnosis and consultation package for $500 per month. With this option, clients get advice on which dating apps are right for their needs, advice on how they can improve their profile and suggestions for better online conversations. Individuals who sign up for this package manage day-to-day communication on their accounts on their own.

"I think the work is priceless if you want to end up in a relationship," Golden says. "I hate that it's a monetary amount attached to the services, but it's my time so I have to charge."

Each message that she sends is submitted to the client first for approval. If it's a heterosexual female client, she says she waits for the guy to make the move first, and then she contacts her client and says, "Bob asked you out. What do you think?" If it's a heterosexual male client, she'll initiate conversations on his behalf and say "Hey, we are going to ask Alissa out. What do you think?"

"The back and forth on the dating app lasts about three or four days," she says. "If the woman is not moving forward with it then we are moving on. If the guy is not asking you out by then, then we are moving on."

While most interactions go smoothly, Golden says there are a few instances where suspicious activity has led her to end a client's conversation.

"There was this one guy who said he went to an Ivy League school and that he worked for a top tech company. He was totally lying," she says. Her client wanted to let things play out a little longer, but some inappropriate photo messages finally led her to block him.