YouTube CEO on Facebook's video ambitions: 'They should get back to baby pictures'

Facebook should ditch its video ambitions and "get back to baby pictures and sharing," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki quipped on stage Tuesday night.

Wojcicki fielded a question on increasing competition from Facebook during Recode's Code Media conference outside Los Angeles.

The social network has been beefing up its video offering in what sources have described to CNBC as a more direct assault on YouTube. Facebook has talked to advertisers about expanding its "Watch" video product to more individual creators and rolling out an advertising system similar to YouTube's where all parties get a split of the revenue.

When Recode co-founder Kara Swisher asked Wojcicki on stage about whether she worries about increased competition from Facebook, the YouTube CEO returned a very diplomatic answer:

"I mean you always have to take your competitors seriously, but you don't win by looking backwards and looking around," she said, adding that she didn't know anything about Facebook's plans beyond what was reported in the media.

But, when pressed, she conceded:

"I mean, I think they should focus on what they're focused on," she said. "I think they should get back to baby pictures and sharing."

Although Wojcicki spoke partially in jest, she likely would sleep easier if Facebook's looming video threat faded out. In the wake of controversy about inappropriate content on the service, YouTube recently announced changes to its advertising program that make it harder for small creators to make money from the platform, which gives Facebook an avenue for appealing to them. Meanwhile, both platforms have been vying for major content wins, like National Football League streaming.

"We should all compete for content," Wojcicki said. "I build our business and I focus on what we need to do, and I know that we have a lot of things to do ... And we're going to keep doing them because that's the way that we're going to get strong."

You can watch Wojcicki's interview in its entirety here (start at ~30:30 for the question on Facebook) and read the relevant excerpt below: