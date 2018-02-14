There are a myriad of ways to decide which jobs to apply for. Not a terrible one is to ask: Who's hiring?

Employers will be particularly eager to fill certain positions this year, according to CareerCast.com's 10 toughest jobs to fill for 2018. There are more job openings for some positions — including personal care aides, truck drivers and application software developers — than there are qualified people to fill them.

"There's a lot of immediate need in all of these positions," said Kyle Kensing, online content editor at CareerCast.

For example, too few people hold the certificates necessary to be truck drivers, Kensing said. And even as more people live on their phones, not enough people understand how to create digital apps.

Aging baby boomers are also generating a need for health workers (which account for half of the positions on the list below), as well as financial advisors to help them transition into retirement, he said.

If you have the skills and experience to apply for the jobs below, you might get a call back pretty quickly.