    Apple HomePods are reportedly leaving white rings on wood furniture

    • Apple told technology news site Wirecutter "the marks can improve over several days after the speaker is removed from the wood surface."
    • The company suggested following the furniture manufacturer's instructions for repairs.
    • The smart speaker hit shelves last week, to mixed reviews, after initial manufacturing delays.
    Apple HomePods are reportedly leaving white rings on wood furniture, several outlets reported Wednesday.

    Apple acknowledged the problem, and told technology news site Wirecutter "the marks can improve over several days after the speaker is removed from the wood surface." Apple suggested following the furniture manufacturer's instructions for repairs.

    Twitter users had their own suggestions for a fix:

    The smart speaker hit shelves last week after initial manufacturing delays. It saw mixed reviews, with some suggesting it can't stand up to a Sonos.

