Asian stocks poised to advance following sharp US gains

Wall Street rallied following the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data ahead of Asia's Thursday trading day.

Wednesday marked the fourth day of gains for stock indexes in the U.S., with the three major indexes posting gains of more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 253.04 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 24,893.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.34 percent to end at 2,698.63 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.86 percent to finish at 7,143.62.

Stocks had initially begun the session in negative territory following the release of highly anticipated U.S. inflation data, although they later reversed those losses. The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month, topping the 0.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Yields on U.S. government debt rose following the release of inflation data. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped to 2.92 percent on Wednesday, its highest levels in four years.

Other economic data released overnight included U.S. retail sales for the month of January, which missed expectations. Retail sales decreased 0.3 percent last month, compared to the 0.2 percent increase projected in a Reuters poll.