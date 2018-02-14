    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian stocks poised to advance following sharp US gains

    • Wednesday marked the fourth day of gains for stock indexes in the U.S.
    • Highly anticipated U.S. inflation data for January showed an increase of 0.5 percent over the prior month, topping expectations.
    • Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a four-year high.

    Wall Street rallied following the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data ahead of Asia's Thursday trading day.

    Wednesday marked the fourth day of gains for stock indexes in the U.S., with the three major indexes posting gains of more than 1 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 253.04 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 24,893.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.34 percent to end at 2,698.63 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.86 percent to finish at 7,143.62.

    Stocks had initially begun the session in negative territory following the release of highly anticipated U.S. inflation data, although they later reversed those losses. The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month, topping the 0.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

    Yields on U.S. government debt rose following the release of inflation data. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped to 2.92 percent on Wednesday, its highest levels in four years.

    Other economic data released overnight included U.S. retail sales for the month of January, which missed expectations. Retail sales decreased 0.3 percent last month, compared to the 0.2 percent increase projected in a Reuters poll.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Back in Asia, futures pointed to a jump at the open for Japanese stocks. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 1.56 percent at 21,485 compared to the index's previous close. Osaka futures were higher by 1.45 percent at 21,460.

    The Nikkei 225 came under pressure in the last session, closing lower by 90.51 points, after the dollar fell to 15-month lows against the yen during Asian trading hours.

    Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.49 percent in early trade.

    Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam will be closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

    Corporates due to release earnings on Thursday include Japan's Sapporo Holdings and Asahi Group Holdings, as well as Australia's Suncorp.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, traded at 88.993 at 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 106.96 after slipping as low as 106.70 overnight.

    Meanwhile, the Australian dollar rose to trade at $0.7924.

    On the commodities front, oil prices rose on Wednesday on the weaker greenback and a less-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

    U.S. crude futures rallied 2.4 percent to settle at $60.60 per barrel and Brent crude futures rose 2.6 percent to settle at $64.36.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia unemployment rate
    • 8:30 a.m.: Singapore non-oil exports
    • 12:30 p.m.: Japan industrial production

    Indonesia's central bank is expected to make its interest rates decision later in the day.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---