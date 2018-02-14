At least 14 victims in Florida school shooting, Broward Sheriff says

At least 14 victims are being transported to area hospital after a shooter attacked a Parkland, Florida high school on Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, a male wearing a burgundy shirt, had been taken into custody by authorities before 4 p.m. EST.

Robert Runcie, Broward County Public Schools superintendent, said that there were "numerous fatalities" in the school shooting. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel later Wednesday said that "multiple" individuals had died.

Runcie said there was no evidence of multiple shooters.

Deputies in Broward County, Florida, responded to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Florida local news station WSVN 7 initially reported at least 20 injured from the shooting, though such figures can vary significantly in the immediate aftermath of a shooting.

The school is located less than 50 miles north of Miami on the East coast of the state.

A Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC that police received reports of victims of the scene.

The school had been placed on a "code red" lockdown, the spokeswoman said.

President Donald Trump tweeted his sympathies to the victims of the shooting. "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump said.

The Coral Springs Police Department advised those in touch with students to remain calm and refrain from calling 911 in a tweet.

Some students, claiming to be trapped in the school under lockdown, posted photos of their situation on social media.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, in a tweet, said he spoke with Trump about the shooting.