The millennial founder of Baked by Melissa plans to sell 500,000 cupcakes for Valentine’s Day

Although most widely recognized for its bite-sized, tie-dye cupcakes, Ben-Ishay created seven cupcakes and two macaron flavors for her limited edition Valentine's Day collection.

"This collection just reminds me of eating chocolate on Valentine's Day. It's a day to indulge and eat things that are sweet with people who are sweet, whether they're your loved ones your siblings your best friends your girlfriends," Ben-Ishay says. "It's just an excuse to show people that you care about them and what's better than that?"

Baked by Melissa operates 14 stores in the New York area and nationwide through the company's e-commerce website, but the business was born out of a mere side hustle.

Throughout college, Ben-Ishay was confident she would figure out her career path after graduation and learn on the job. When she landed a role as an assistant media planner, her heart simply wasn't in it — and her employer could tell. One afternoon, Ben-Ishay was asked to visit HR for what she thought would be a promotion. Instead, she got fired.

"I think it's easy to tell when somebody doesn't care about the work that they're doing," Ben-Ishay says. "It makes complete sense that my employer knew I wasn't passionate about my job and they did me the biggest favor they possibly could have. Being fired is the reason we were able to start Baked by Melissa."

That day, Ben-Ishay packed her things and immediately visited her brother, Brian Bushell, at his office. The siblings had always dreamt of working together, so Bushell told her, "Go home, bake your cupcakes, we'll start a business out of it."