Chinese New Year means a spending spree across East Asia

The Lunar New Year, which kicks off on Feb. 16, is East Asia's most important holiday season.

The festival, also known as Chinese New Year, can be described as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and even New Year's Eve rolled into one holiday, which marks the beginning of spring and the coming together of families.

Other than China, where many go on a week-long holiday, countries like Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam also celebrate the festival as public holidays.

As a result, the celebration impacts stock markets, factory production and economic activity.

This year, it's also being cited by some as contributing to bitcoin's slump in January as Asian traders are perceived to be cashing out their cryptocurrencies to buy gifts for the holiday season.