Self-made millionaire: Here's why I won't be giving my wife roses for Valentine's Day

Instead of doing what the crowds do, "work when others aren't," Cardone says. Use Christmas, Thanksgiving and other conventional days off to focus on earning.

"For the first 20 years of my career, Santa beat me in my business, and then one year I was like, this guy ain't beating me anymore," the self-made millionaire says. He decided to focus on sales over the holidays and "that was the biggest December. ... When others were saying Santa is the reason we're going to lose sales, we went out and actually expanded into Christmas and made more money."

This isn't to say Cardone completely disregard holidays; he just observes them when he wants to, rather than when or because someone else tells him he should.

"Create a life where you get to pick your vacation," he says.

This is an update of a previously published article.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Why 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary refuses to spend $2.50 on a cup of coffee

