Self-made millionaire: Here's why I won't be giving my wife roses for Valentine's Day

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone won't be picking up roses for his wife today, or any other Valentine's Day gift for that matter.
"I'm not giving her roses on Valentine's Day. I love her 364 days of the year, so I can abandon Valentine's Day," says Cardone, who owns and operates four companies that do nearly $100 million in annual sales.
He has a similar mindset when it comes to other holidays. "I do not do the holidays other people have," Cardone tells CNBC Make It. "We don't travel when other people travel. It's more expensive and it's more crowded. Why am I going to rush off to do Christmas when everybody else is doing Christmas?"