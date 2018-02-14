VISIT CNBC.COM

Self-made millionaire: Here's why I won't be giving my wife roses for Valentine's Day

Before you buy splurge this Valentine's Day, consider this
Before you splurge on Valentine's Day, consider this   

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone won't be picking up roses for his wife today, or any other Valentine's Day gift for that matter.

"I'm not giving her roses on Valentine's Day. I love her 364 days of the year, so I can abandon Valentine's Day," says Cardone, who owns and operates four companies that do nearly $100 million in annual sales.

He has a similar mindset when it comes to other holidays. "I do not do the holidays other people have," Cardone tells CNBC Make It. "We don't travel when other people travel. It's more expensive and it's more crowded. Why am I going to rush off to do Christmas when everybody else is doing Christmas?"

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone
Instead of doing what the crowds do, "work when others aren't," Cardone says. Use Christmas, Thanksgiving and other conventional days off to focus on earning.

"For the first 20 years of my career, Santa beat me in my business, and then one year I was like, this guy ain't beating me anymore," the self-made millionaire says. He decided to focus on sales over the holidays and "that was the biggest December. ... When others were saying Santa is the reason we're going to lose sales, we went out and actually expanded into Christmas and made more money."

This isn't to say Cardone completely disregard holidays; he just observes them when he wants to, rather than when or because someone else tells him he should.

"Create a life where you get to pick your vacation," he says.

This is an update of a previously published article.

