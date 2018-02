Groupon shares fell more than 10 percent in morning trading Wednesday following mixed fourth-quarter results.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $873.2 million, compared with analyst expectations of 9 cents per share on revenue of $852.8 million.

Gross billings for the e-commerce company were down 2 percent year over year in the fourth quarter to $1.58 billion.

Shares are up roughly 20 percent in the 12-month period.