What to expect from 'Sen. Mitt Romney' in the Trump era

A Sen. Mitt Romney would bring the clout to rebuke President Donald Trump's most erratic behavior and some of his policies.

Just don't expect him to disagree with Republican Party too much if he wins Utah's Senate election in November.

On Thursday, the former Massachusetts governor is set to announce his plan to run for the seat vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring. Romney, a Mormon who is popular in Utah, has a strong chance of becoming a senator.

The 2012 GOP presidential nominee would boast a national profile rarely seen from a first-term senator. The conservative Romney would likely agree with Trump on most issues, such as the GOP tax law passed late last year. Policies over which he could clash with Trump include national security, relations with Russia and immigration.

The frequent Trump critic could also use his influence to criticize the president's divisive statements or work on bipartisan deals, according to two former Romney aides. But Romney would likely have to hold back some criticism of Trump, said Kevin Madden, who was a spokesman for Romney's 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.

Trump remains highly popular among Republicans and Romney would be only one voice among 100 senators.

"People are going to have to manage expectations about Romney serving as the premier or main counterbalance to Trump inside the party. A lot of people think that's going to happen automatically," said Madden, a partner at public affairs consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies.

Ryan Williams, another spokesman for Romney's 2012 campaign, added: "He's not going to be a daily critic of the president. But when there's something that rises to the level of where he feels the need to speak out, he'll do it."

Romney would likely have a different relationship with the president than the outgoing Hatch, who has praised Trump in recent months. After the tax plan's passage in December, the senator called Trump "one heck of a leader." Trump reportedly begged the 83-year old Hatch to run for re-election one more time.

CNBC could not immediately reach Romney for comment.