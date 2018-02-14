More than 130 White House officials lacked permanent security clearances as of November

More than 130 political appointees working in the Executive Office of the President did not have permanent security clearances as of November 2017, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing information from internal White House documents the network obtained.

Those without permanent security clearances included Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior advisor, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior advisor.

Among appointees working with interim clearances, 47 of them are in positions that report directly to President Donald Trump, NBC News added.

The White House declined to comment on the matter, according to NBC.

Just because permanent security clearance has not been granted, that doesn't necessarily mean there are problems with an individual's background, legal experts said, according to the NBC report.

NBC reported that it was unclear whether some employees have had their clearance status changed since the time of the documents.

