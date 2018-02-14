This is an aerial view of Yangon, the commercial and industrial center of Myanmar in Southeast Asia.
Yangon is the largest and most densely populated city in Myanmar.
Yangon is Myanmar's center for trade, with a very convenient location right on the Yangon River.
Smaller boats in Yangon port in the midst of larger ships.
Fishing is essential for the local economy as well as a food source for the community. A local fisherman is handling his nets.
A fisherman on the Yangon River with his catch in his boat.
Local fishermen must compete with commercial fishing boats using purse seines, a large wall of netting released around an entire school of fish.
Overfishing is not the only environmental issue being dealt with in Yangon. Pollution is also a serious concern.
A man picks ice at the street market in order to keep the shrimp and other seafood fresh. Twenty-two percent of animal protein in the Burmese diet comes from fish.