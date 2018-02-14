These psychologists say that the secret to your success is who you marry

With Valentine's Day upon us, today may be the day that you find a future Mr. or Mrs. to boost your career.

According to a study published by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, people with supportive spouses are "more likely to give themselves the chance to succeed."

After studying 163 married couples, psychologists found that subjects with supportive spouses were more likely to take on potentially rewarding challenges. Those who accepted challenges experienced more personal growth, happiness and psychological well-being just a few months later.

"We found support for the idea that the choices people make at these specific decision points, such as pursuing a work opportunity...matter a lot for their long-term well-being," Brooke Feeney, lead author of the study and professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University's Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences , says in a statement.

Many successful people have discussed the importance of having their spouse by their side throughout their career trajectory. Former president Barack Obama attributes his political success to his wife.

"Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle," Obama tells Oprah Winfrey in 2011. "You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here... Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day."