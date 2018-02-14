The 'Shark Tank' investors share their top advice on bitcoin

O'Leary told CNBC Make It in December that there is a big problem among bitcoin investors: "I'm quite sure that 99 percent of the people that own bitcoin do not understand how it works."

"That always is a cocktail for disaster," he says.

The first thing O'Leary says you need to understand about bitcoin is that it is an asset, not a currency. By that he means that the quick and sudden gains or drops in value — known as volatility — make it difficult to use as an actual currency in transactions.

He explains it like this: When O'Leary recently tried to do a roughly $200,000 deal in bitcoin, the other party would only agree if he was willing to guarantee the value of the bitcoin against the price of the U.S. dollar, for fear it would fluctuate before the transaction was complete.

"If clearly neither side thinks it is stable enough to transfer in one minute, and they don't even want to take one minute of risk, it is not a currency," he says.