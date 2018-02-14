    ×

    Teva shares jump 11 percent after Berkshire reports $358 million stake

    • Berkshire reports holding 18.9 million ADRs of Teva, the Israel-based drugmaker.
    • Warren Buffett's conglomerate also bulked up on Apple and Bank of New York, while trimming stakes in IBM, GM and Wells Fargo.
    Teva Pharmaceutical shares jumped 11 percent after Berkshire Hathaway reported a $358 million stake.

    In a quarterly regulatory filing Wednesday, Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported holding 18.9 million ADRs of Teva. After spiking, Teva was still up more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.

    Berkshire also reported a 23.3 percent increase in its holdings of Apple shares, to 165 million, and a 21 percent increase in its holdings of Bank of New York Mellon, to 60.8 million shares.

    At the same time, Berkshire has cut its holdings of IBM by 94 percent, to just more than 2 million shares. It also trimmed its Wells Fargo stake by 6 million shares to 458 million, and its stake in General Motors by 10 million shares, to 50 million.

    Teva Pharmaceuticals workers pack drugs in a clean room.
    Uriel Sinai | Getty Images
    Teva Pharmaceuticals workers pack drugs in a clean room.

    The regulatory filing reflects Berkshire's stock holdings as of the end of December. Investment managers are required to report such holdings every quarter but with a delay.

