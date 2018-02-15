Asian stocks rise after US gains; many markets closed for Lunar New Year

Over in Asia, there's set to be less activity than normal, with markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam closed.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei inched up 0.84 percent in early trade to 21,643 points as the yen weakened. The currency earlier fetched 106.06 per dollar, hitting a new 15-month high for the second consecutive day, but then hit 106.20 by 8:37 a.m. SIN/HK.

Utilities were among the biggest gainers, with Kansai Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power both jumping 3.2 percent.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration is expected to submit nominees for the position of central bank governor and deputy governor on Friday. Current chief Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to get re-appointed for another five-year term.

Australian shares climbed 0.30 percent, led by gains in financials. Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 1.20 percent while insurance provider Suncorp rallied 2.85 percent.

Private hospital operator Healthscope jumped 5 percent on hopes for a potential sale of its Asian pathology business.

The Reserve Bank of Australia plans to leave interest rates at their current record lows for a while, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday, adding that he hoped for gradual improvement in the unemployment rate.