    ×

    Trading Nation

    Bitcoin is retesting the $10,000 level – here's why it's so important

    Bitcoin is retesting the $10,000 level – here’s why it’s so important
    Bitcoin is retesting the $10,000 level – here’s why that’s so important   

    Last November, the price of bitcoin crossed the $10,000 level for the first time. The rest of 2017 was an explosive ride, shooting up near $20,000 per coin before closing out the year just above $13,400.

    Now, we're right back to last November, making note of bitcoin breaking above $10,000 Thursday midday for the first time in two weeks.

    Of course, the atmosphere is quite different. Bitcoin futures have launched, regulators have stepped in more aggressively and the price of the largest cryptocurrency has tumbled nearly 50 percent from its all-time high.

    In this environment, this week, "bitcoin $10,000" has taken on meaning unlike what we saw last year. If we could see the coin hold this level significantly, then it will start the next wave higher, attracting fresh capital into the market after the recent massive sell-off.

    The aggressive sell-off from over $19,000 late last year to just above $7,000 earlier this month was most likely the crypto bubble burst that we'd all been waiting for, clearing out all those late to the party.

    Relaxation from South Korean officials in their efforts to halt bitcoin speculation has started to again build confidence in the market, along with a rise in other major cryptocurrencies, such as litecoin and ethereum. Hedgers, too, have pared back activity as the price has fallen.

    At this time, we seem to be witnessing a sort of test phase in how outside markets are intermingling with bitcoin's price. With bitcoin futures trading for two months, we are beginning to see a clearer picture of how equity and currency markets are impacting them.

    For instance, the S&P 500 tested its 200-day moving average on Feb. 6, just as bitcoin tested its contract low at $5,940. Does this mean that if U.S. equities continue running higher after their recent tumble, bitcoin will have a chance to retest that $20,000 mark?

    Time will tell.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...