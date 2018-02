In the previous trading session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level in four years, rising above the levels which sparked a stock market sell-off in recent weeks.

The rise came on the back of inflation data, which showed that the consumer price index increased 0.5 percent in January, against forecasts of a 0.3 percent rise — triggering a sharp reaction from domestic markets and from those trading overseas.

Consequently, investors will remain on edge, as a new cluster of economic data are due out Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, price producer index (PPI) data, the Empire State manufacturing survey and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey are all scheduled to be released.

After that, industrial production is due out at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET. The Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will then come in at 4 p.m. ET.