    Health Care

    Flu shots are 36 percent effective so far this year, but you should get one anyway, says CDC

    • Flu shots are 36 percent effective overall so far this season, according to preliminary data from the CDC.
    • H3N2 is the most common strain circulating this year. Vaccines have reduced illness from it by 25 percent.
    • Flu shots have been more effective against H1N1 and influenza B viruses.
    Against the H3N2 strain, the most common and severe one circulating this year, it's 25 percent effective, according to the CDC. In children ages 6 months to 8 years old, that increases to 59 percent.

    H3N2 can cause severe illness, especially among children and the elderly. It's contributed to a particularly bad flu season, with outpatient visits to hospitals and emergency departments by patients with influenza-like illness reaching levels not seen since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

    Effectiveness against H3N2 may seem low, but the preliminary number is actually higher than some had feared. In Australia, research published in October showed the vaccine was only 10 percent effective against H3N2. In Canada, a recent study showed about 17 percent protection against the strain.

    The vaccine typically provides less protection against H3N2 than it does against H1N1, another type of influenza A, and influenza B viruses, the CDC said. The agency found the flu shot was 42 percent effective against influenza B viruses and 67 percent effective against H1N1 viruses so far this year.

    Producing flu shots is a long, complex process. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration meets every February to choose what to put into the year's flu shot based on recommendations from the World Health Organization. They include three or four strains, since multiple viral strains can circulate throughout the season.

    The FDA may pick a good match, but the influenza virus often mutates, sometimes so much that the vaccine elicits immune responses that do not recognize it and therefore struggle to fight it.

    How much protection the influenza vaccine provides overall varies every year. Over the past 10 years, at best it was 60 percent effective and at worst was about 20 percent effective, according to CDC data.

    Still, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated, even at this point in the year, because some protection is better than none. The agency expects the flu season to last for several more weeks.

