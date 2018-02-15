Flu shots are 36 percent effective so far this year, but you should get one anyway, says CDC

Dr. Anthony Fauci: If you have the flu, you'll know you have the flu 12:53 PM ET Fri, 9 Feb 2018 | 00:55

Flu shots are 36 percent effective overall so far this season, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Against the H3N2 strain, the most common and severe one circulating this year, it's 25 percent effective, according to the CDC. In children ages 6 months to 8 years old, that increases to 59 percent.

H3N2 can cause severe illness, especially among children and the elderly. It's contributed to a particularly bad flu season, with outpatient visits to hospitals and emergency departments by patients with influenza-like illness reaching levels not seen since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.