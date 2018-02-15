CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for Healthy Returns

CNBC to host inaugural one-day conference for health care investors, innovators and executives on March 28th in NYC

Interview with FDA Commissioner of Food and Drugs Scott Gottlieb to open conference

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., February 15, 2018 —CNBC today revealed their speaker lineup ahead of its first-ever business of health care conference, Healthy Returns, which will take place on March 28th, 2018 at The Roosevelt Hotel in NYC.

With the help of the previously announced world-class advisory board, discussions will explore investment ideas and insights from the biggest and best health care investors, strategic perspectives from top health care CEOs, an early inside look at transformative innovations, and more. Opportunities for networking will be available throughout the course of the day.

The conference's speaker lineup comprises some of the most innovative medical technologists, entrepreneurs, executives and investors representing the biotech, pharma, health care and life sciences industries, including:

Amy Abernethy , M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP, Flatiron Health

, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP, Flatiron Health Katrine Bosley , CEO, Editas Medicine

, CEO, Editas Medicine Abbie Celniker , Ph.D., Partner, Third Rock Ventures

, Ph.D., Partner, Third Rock Ventures Tony Coles , M.D., Chairman and CEO, Yumanity Therapeutics

, M.D., Chairman and CEO, Yumanity Therapeutics David Cordani , President and CEO, Cigna

, President and CEO, Cigna Delos 'Toby' Cosgrove , M.D., former President and CEO, The Cleveland Clinic

, M.D., former President and CEO, The Cleveland Clinic Alex Denner , Ph.D., Founding Partner and CIO, Sarissa Capital Management

, Ph.D., Founding Partner and CIO, Sarissa Capital Management Esther Dyson , Executive Founder, Way to Wellville; Board Member, 23andMe and Open Humans Foundation

, Executive Founder, Way to Wellville; Board Member, 23andMe and Open Humans Foundation Bill George , Senior Fellow, Harvard Business School; former Chairman and CEO, Medtronic

, Senior Fellow, Harvard Business School; former Chairman and CEO, Medtronic Scott Gottlieb , M.D., U.S. FDA Commissioner of Food and Drugs

, M.D., U.S. FDA Commissioner of Food and Drugs Andrew Farnum , Director of Program-Related Investments, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

, Director of Program-Related Investments, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Fred Hassan , Special Limited Partner, Warburg Pincus; Chairman, Caret Group; former Chairman and CEO, Schering-Plough

, Special Limited Partner, Warburg Pincus; Chairman, Caret Group; former Chairman and CEO, Schering-Plough Jeff Jonas , M.D., CEO, SAGE Therapeutics

, M.D., CEO, SAGE Therapeutics Iyah Romm , Co-Founder and CEO, Cityblock Health

, Co-Founder and CEO, Cityblock Health Jessica L. Mega , M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Verily Life Sciences

, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Verily Life Sciences Mike Moore , Partner, Mike Moore Law Firm; former Attorney General, State of Mississippi

, Partner, Mike Moore Law Firm; former Attorney General, State of Mississippi Christopher O'Connor , Partner, Perella Weinberg Partners

, Partner, Perella Weinberg Partners Leonard S. Schleifer , M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Todd B. Sisitsky , Managing Partner, TPG Capital

, Managing Partner, TPG Capital Robin Thurston , CEO, Helix

, CEO, Helix J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, Human Longevity; Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, J. Craig Venter Institute

Sponsors for the event include Change Healthcare and Hospital for Special Surgery. The initial agenda, including the speaker lineup and session times and topics, will be available in the coming days.

For more information about Healthy Returns or to register to attend, go to: cnbc.com/healthyreturns.

