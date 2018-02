In Asia, stocks gained after Wall Street brushed aside robust inflation figures Wednesday. U.S. consumer prices rose more than forecast in January, further raising concerns that the Federal Reserve could hike rates more than expected in 2018. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was around 1 percent higher on Thursday.

On the corporate front, Nestle, Schneider and Airbus Group are among the major companies scheduled to release their latest figures on Thursday.

In commodities, oil prices were up over 1 percent Thursday morning after U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said major oil producers would prefer tighter markets than to end supply cuts too early.