Here is a map of all the shootings on school grounds since 2013

For students and teachers from preschools to colleges and universities, school shootings have become a part of American life.

The attack Wednesday on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, marks the 18th shooting on school grounds within the first 45 days of the year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy organization.

Seventeen people were slain and 14 people were hospitalized, authorities said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, was booked on 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

The tragedy is just the latest in a series of hundreds of events over the last five years. Everytown has been tracking shootings in schools and universities since 2013. It reports any time a firearm is discharged within a school building or on campus, whether accidentally or intentionally and whether or not anyone has been harmed.

Here are the other 290 school shootings tracked by Everytown for Gun Safety.