Most Olympians have one or two chances at gold, but Aliona Savchenko had five. This year, she made it count. During her fifth Olympics in Pyeongchang, the 34-year-old skater won her first gold medal.

"I never give up," she told the press. "All my life I've been fighting."

Pairs figure skater Savchenko was born in Ukraine in 1984 and competed in her first Olympic competition in 2002 at the Salt Lake City Games for her home country. Savchenko and her partner Stanislav Morozov came in 15th place.

In 2003, she moved to Germany and competed in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympic games for Germany with her partner Robin Szolkowy. After winning her second bronze at the 2014 games in Sochi, she thought her time was up.