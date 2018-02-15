Shadowy criminals are prowling the seas and putting food supplies in danger

People have been taking fish out of the sea for about as long as people have existed at all. But criminal fishing has never posed the threat that it does today.

The growing problem goes by the clunky name of "illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing," and it has put whole swaths of the world's fisheries in danger. Roughly a quarter of the 120 million tons of seafood that humans catch every year is stolen from countries' waters or caught with outlawed methods, according to marine biologists.