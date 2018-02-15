Sen. Jeff Flake sat down to talk to CNBC's John Harwood about an array of issues and topics. Here, the lawmaker discusses his fellow Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer.

JOHN HARWOOD: How is John McCain, and do you expect him to be back in the Senate or not?

SEN. JEFF FLAKE: I visited him for about 2½ hours on Saturday. Part of the time it was several of us there, and then the last hour just me and John. Mentally, he's certainly all there. He was reading The Wall Street Journal and had a briefing paper on the budget — on his lap when I walked in.

HARWOOD: How is he physically?

FLAKE: So, physically, you know, it's been tough recovering from the treatments. They had pretty tough treatments in December. It was really rough. He's recovered quite a bit since then. And as I've talked to him over the weeks, he sounded better and better.

HARWOOD: Do you expect to see him back here?

FLAKE: I do think he will (return). That's the goal. And he's working toward it. Working hard at it, too.