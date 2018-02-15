Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply higher after Wednesday's broad rally. The major indices have now all recovered most of the losses from last week's swift correction. We get key economic data on Thursday, including wholesale inflation and jobless claims.

-The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is up to 2.93 percent.

TAX REFORM

-Cisco has just announced that it's moving its $67 billion cash pile to the U.S. because of the new tax law.