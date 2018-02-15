Oceans of Crime: What you can do

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries (government)

https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/welcome



NOAA Fisheries operates under the US Department of Commerce and allows you to learn about fish species, read published research articles, and apply for fishing permits.

The Safina Center (nonprofit)

http://safinacenter.org/programs/sustainable-seafood-program/seafood-faqs/#share-identifier



The Safina Center provides concise answers to FAQs on their website, which is a good place to start if you are unsure how to shift your consumer habits.

Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (nonprofit)

http://www.seafoodwatch.org/seafood-recommendations



The Seafood Watch program makes recommendations in three categories: best choices, good alternatives, and seafood to avoid. They have a downloadable app and comprehensive recommendation guides for each state.

Fish Watch (government)

https://www.fishwatch.gov/eating-seafood/buying-and-handling



Fish Watch is a government database that allows you to search different types of fish and get up-to-date information about population count and health benefits. It also has some basic recommendations for buying and handling seafood in the United States.

Food Alliance – Shellfish Farms (nonprofit)

https://foodalliance.org/shellfish-farms/

Food Alliance, a non-profit organization, has comprehensive guides to shellfish farms and recommendations for shellfish, including oysters, clams, mussels, and geoducks.

Fish Choice (nonprofit)

http://www.fishchoice.com/

Fish Choice is an online platform with seafood guides, newsletters, and other industry resources.