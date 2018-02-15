Oceans of Crime: What you can do

Illegal fishing raises ethical questions about seafood consumption. It's important to be able to eat what you want without condoning irresponsible practices, so we've put together a list of ways you can find information, shop certified products, and get involved.
As always, we recommend that you do your own research before making any donations.
Get Informed
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries (government)
https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/welcome
NOAA Fisheries operates under the US Department of Commerce and allows you to learn about fish species, read published research articles, and apply for fishing permits.
The Safina Center (nonprofit)
http://safinacenter.org/programs/sustainable-seafood-program/seafood-faqs/#share-identifier
The Safina Center provides concise answers to FAQs on their website, which is a good place to start if you are unsure how to shift your consumer habits.
Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (nonprofit)
http://www.seafoodwatch.org/seafood-recommendations
The Seafood Watch program makes recommendations in three categories: best choices, good alternatives, and seafood to avoid. They have a downloadable app and comprehensive recommendation guides for each state.
Fish Watch (government)
https://www.fishwatch.gov/eating-seafood/buying-and-handling
Fish Watch is a government database that allows you to search different types of fish and get up-to-date information about population count and health benefits. It also has some basic recommendations for buying and handling seafood in the United States.
Food Alliance – Shellfish Farms (nonprofit)
https://foodalliance.org/shellfish-farms/
Food Alliance, a non-profit organization, has comprehensive guides to shellfish farms and recommendations for shellfish, including oysters, clams, mussels, and geoducks.
Fish Choice (nonprofit)
http://www.fishchoice.com/
Fish Choice is an online platform with seafood guides, newsletters, and other industry resources.
Shop Certified
The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) (nonprofit)
https://www.asc-aqua.org/what-you-can-do/
The ASC is an international non-profit that certifies and labels responsibly farmed seafood. You can use their website to locate ASC-certified products in stores and support their labelling process.
Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) (nonprofit)
https://www.msc.org/
Similar to the ASC, the Marine Stewardship Council is a certification program for seafood that allows you to track fisheries, stores, and universities that promote safe practices in your area.
U.S. Seafood Inspection Program (government)
https://www.usa.gov/federal-agencies/seafood-inspection-program
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration runs a program to inspect and certify seafood products.
Get Involved
Conservation International
https://www.conservation.org/How/Pages/Transforming-wild-fisheries-and-fish-farming.aspx
Conservation International supports a variety of environmental projects around the world and is attempting to shift fisheries from overexploitation to sustainability. You can view and contribute to the ongoing projects featured on their website.
Benioff Ocean Initiative (University of California Santa Barbara)
https://boi.ucsb.edu/
The Benioff Ocean Initiative is an experimental lab that gathers scientists and ocean experts to solve problems posed by the general public. You are encouraged to contribute on their website if you have any environmental concerns about the ocean.
Food & Water Watch (nongovernmental organization – NGO)
https://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/about/live-healthy/seafood-guide
Food & Water Watch is an activist organization that participates in a variety of healthy food campaigns and has a comprehensive seafood guide on their website.
Global Aquaculture Alliance (nonprofit)
https://www.aquaculturealliance.org/
If you're looking to attend conferences and network with seafood professionals about safe aquaculture practices, the Global Aquaculture Alliance offers events for members of their organization. Their website also offers free online courses and a series of short films.
