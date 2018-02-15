As Puerto Rico pushes forward with new fiscal plan, Tesla and others propose energy fixes

It's been nearly five months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, and yet more than 20 percent of the island is still without power, hundreds of thousands of residents have left for the mainland and the bankrupt U.S. territory doesn't have a fiscal plan in place to help it emerge from financial distress.

However, the Governor of Puerto Rico said on Thursday that the commonwealth is just weeks away from disclosing its 2015 audited financial statements, a few days away from getting its proposed fiscal plan certified, and has received 19 proposals from companies, including Tesla and Sonnen, for energy projects to transform the antiquated energy grid that was decimated by the storm.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who was delivering the keynote at the Financial Times' "Puerto Rico: Pathway to the Future" forum on Thursday, said that he also is meeting with the Oversight Board later in the day to discuss and finalize the commonwealth's revised fiscal plan he submitted on Monday.

Rossello hopes to have it certified in the "next couple of days," he said during an interview with CNBC following his address at the investment forum.

"This fiscal plan is much different than the first one," Rossello said. "It's not driven by austerity measures. It's driven by structural changes and structural reforms."

The proposal for the revised fiscal plan, which includes the injection of nearly $17 billion of federal funds from the U.S. government's bipartisan budget bill, covers a six-year period and projects a budget surplus, which could open the door to resuming debt service payments in the coming years.

Due to the federal funds, the commonwealth estimates it could pay approximately $19.1 billion to creditors, over a 30-year term, at a 4.5 percent interest rate. The prior draft of the revised plan allotted nothing for the island's bondholders over the next five years.

While the prices of many of the island's bonds rallied on the new proposal, several creditor groups that collectively own a "substantial portion of Puerto Rico's outstanding debt," united together to ask the Oversight Board to reconsider the "flawed plan."

In their opinion, it fails to meet the key principles of the 2016 law that set forth the terms for restructuring the island's debt: "Achieve fiscal responsibility and restore access to capital markets."

"The Plan fails to provide a credible basis on which to restructure the island's debt, while completely lacking a foundation for revitalizing the local economy and restoring access to the capital markets," a statement from the creditors issued Wednesday said.

The creditors in the group include two bondholder groups which are currently battling in court over who has the first right to Puerto Rico's revenue. The insurers MBIA, Assured Guaranty and Ambac are also among those who are against the proposed fiscal plan.

Despite the public backlash from bondholders, Rossello said that there is a plan for Puerto Rico to regain access to capital markets. However, there are certain milestones that need to be met first, starting with getting a financial plan certified and then "tackling the Title III component." Title III is a process, similar to Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceedings, that is allowing the island to restructure its debt.

"I think once there is clarity in the process and once some of these milestones are met, then we can see the path forward as to when and where we can get access to the markets," Rossello said.