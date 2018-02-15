Rio, which hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics, was bailed out by the federal government just weeks before the games because it ran out of money to pay for enhanced security during the event.

South Korea is expected to spend $13 billion on organizing the 2018 Winter Olympics, nearly double the $7 billion originally projected, according to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations.

"As the cost of hosting Olympics keeps escalating, it becomes even more difficult for cities to realize positive returns from the events," Abhineet Kaul, a director for public sector and government practice consulting at Frost & Sullivan, told CNBC in an email.

"Most of the host cities have taken on unaffordable debt to fund the infrastructure development, and the financial returns have not justified the investment. This has led to cities cutting public spending to service their debt or the vicious cycle to borrow more to retire old debt," he added.

The diminishing economic case for organizing the games has resulted in fewer cities wanting to become hosts.

The lack of candidates saw the International Olympic Committee — the organization behind the games — make the unusual move of choosing the venues for two games at once.

A number of cities in the race to host the 2024 summer games had pulled out, leaving only Paris and Los Angeles. The IOC then decided to make the cities hosts for 2024 and 2028, respectively.